Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 412.7% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

