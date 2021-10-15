Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Americold Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 959.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 67,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

