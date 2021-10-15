America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $282.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.16 million to $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,726. The company has a market cap of $739.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.08.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

