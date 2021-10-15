American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lowered by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,992 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 3.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $152,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.02. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

