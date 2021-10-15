American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

