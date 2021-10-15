American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.