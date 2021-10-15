American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $338.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.