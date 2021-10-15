American Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Blackbaud worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,866.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

