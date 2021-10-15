American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 641,173 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 1.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $58,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.