American Capital Management Inc. Has $106.28 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 3.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Veeva Systems worth $106,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,115. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,124. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

