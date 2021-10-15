American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.55. 4,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $529.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

