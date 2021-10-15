American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.38. 1,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,831. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

