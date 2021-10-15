American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.25

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 742.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

