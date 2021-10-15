American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.93% of American Assets Trust worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,163,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $376,527.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.