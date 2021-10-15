Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,811,000 after buying an additional 470,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ameren by 21.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

