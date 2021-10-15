Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

