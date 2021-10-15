Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

