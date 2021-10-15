AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $200,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

