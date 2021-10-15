Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

