Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

