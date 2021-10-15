Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 473.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASGTF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.