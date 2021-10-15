Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

