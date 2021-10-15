Altium Capital Management LP Takes $918,000 Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of INmune Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

