Altium Capital Management LP Invests $266,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 7,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,897. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 579.23% and a negative net margin of 264.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

