Altimeter Growth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 84,711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,916% compared to the typical volume of 4,201 call options.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AGC opened at $10.54 on Friday. Altimeter Growth has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

