Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

