AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 79,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 187,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $23.49 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

