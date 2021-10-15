AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $723.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.50 and its 200 day moving average is $622.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total value of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

