AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.