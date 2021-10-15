AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

NYSE IPG opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

