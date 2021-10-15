AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

