AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.88 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

