AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,399.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,506.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,391.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

