Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,827.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,808.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,572.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.