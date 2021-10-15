Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

