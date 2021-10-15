Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LiveXLive Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

