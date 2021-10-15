Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 61.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

