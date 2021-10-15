Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $143,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 751.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Seagen stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $208.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

