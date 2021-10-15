Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 516 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 258.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,228 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

