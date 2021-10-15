Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $235.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

