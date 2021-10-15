Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.63. Approximately 3,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $111,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

