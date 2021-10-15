Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.63. Approximately 3,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.
AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $111,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
