AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 1.9% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $266,774.34 and $51.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

