Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

