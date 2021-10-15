Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.13.

NYSE ALLE opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

