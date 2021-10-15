Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after buying an additional 175,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

