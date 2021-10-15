Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 909,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of KURI stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Alkuri Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURI. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $19,965,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $17,226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $15,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $9,191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,058,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

