Alisair Fulton Sells 1,350 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Semtech by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Semtech by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,919,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.