Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 4,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 352,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,883,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

