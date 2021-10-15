Algert Global LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TBI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

