Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $479,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.