Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.